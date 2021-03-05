Karnataka HC quashes notification for de-reserving forest land

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major setback to the state government, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday quashed the notification issued by the state government to de-reserve 260 acres of forest land in Kudi and Sooduru villages of Shivamogga district.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order quashing the notification dated February 23, 2017, while allowing the public interest litigation filed by Gireesh Achar, resident of Punaji village of Hosanagar taluk of Shivamogga District, against de-reservation of forest land.

The court said it is the fundamental duty of every citizen to protect the forest. Apart from this, there is a well settled doctrine of public trust which is required to protect the forest. “We may note here that none of the notifications are gazetted as required under law. Hence, the petition is survived and the notification is quashed and set aside”, the court said.