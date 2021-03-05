STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ramesh Jarkiholi sex tape: Activist Dinesh Kallahalli fears for life, asks for gunman

Kallahalli had reportedly begun receiving threat calls soon after filing a petition in connection to the contoversial sleaze videos, allegedly involving BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi.

Published: 05th March 2021 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Jarkiholi

Ramesh Jarkiholi, former Minister of Water Resources, Karnataka. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Social activist Dinesh Kallahalli has sought time from the Cubbon Park police to appear before the investigating officer, as he claims to be afraid of coming out of his house without a gunman.

Kallahalli had reportedly begun receiving threat calls soon after filing a petition in connection to the contoversial sleaze videos, allegedly involving BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi.

Thereafter, two policemen were deployed to provide security at his residence in Kanakapura. 

It may be noted that Kallahalli had approached Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant and demanded a detailed probe into the alleged sex scandal.

Accordingly, an investigating officer had issued him a notice to appear before the police at 11:30 am on Thursday, and provide more information about the case.

ALSO READ | Ramesh Jarkiholi goes undergound, brother Balachandra takes up issue with DKS

But he declined to do so, requesting for the protection of a gunman.

He, however, confirmed that he will appear on March 9.

Meanwhile, even as Jarkiholi tendered his resignation from the B S Yediyurappa cabinet on Wednesday, citing moral grounds, the police are yet to find any clues about the woman purportedly seen in the videos.

Cubbon Park police, along with CCB officers, have initiated an investigation to trace the whereabouts of the woman and her family, who are crucial to file an FIR in the case.

On Thursday, a police team obtained CCTV footage from a lodge in Gandhinagar, where one of the family members had reportedly handed over the CD containing the controversial videos to Kallahalli on March 1. Police are also probing the source location from where the video was uploaded online.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dinesh Kallahalli Ramesh Jarkiholi sex tape
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp