Ramesh Jarkiholi sex tape: Activist Dinesh Kallahalli fears for life, asks for gunman

BENGALURU: Social activist Dinesh Kallahalli has sought time from the Cubbon Park police to appear before the investigating officer, as he claims to be afraid of coming out of his house without a gunman.

Kallahalli had reportedly begun receiving threat calls soon after filing a petition in connection to the contoversial sleaze videos, allegedly involving BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi.

Thereafter, two policemen were deployed to provide security at his residence in Kanakapura.

It may be noted that Kallahalli had approached Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant and demanded a detailed probe into the alleged sex scandal.

Accordingly, an investigating officer had issued him a notice to appear before the police at 11:30 am on Thursday, and provide more information about the case.

But he declined to do so, requesting for the protection of a gunman.

He, however, confirmed that he will appear on March 9.

Meanwhile, even as Jarkiholi tendered his resignation from the B S Yediyurappa cabinet on Wednesday, citing moral grounds, the police are yet to find any clues about the woman purportedly seen in the videos.

Cubbon Park police, along with CCB officers, have initiated an investigation to trace the whereabouts of the woman and her family, who are crucial to file an FIR in the case.

On Thursday, a police team obtained CCTV footage from a lodge in Gandhinagar, where one of the family members had reportedly handed over the CD containing the controversial videos to Kallahalli on March 1. Police are also probing the source location from where the video was uploaded online.

