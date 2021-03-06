Karnataka budget: No new taxes, but no relief on fuel prices

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday hinted that he will not impose any new taxes in the budget and burden the people who are already facing hardship due to increase in fuel prices. However, he also ruled out the possibility of reducing the state’s taxes on fuel.During his pre-budget interaction with mediapersons on Friday, the CM said there has been an increase in petrol and diesel prices, but the budget will not burden people.

“We are not imposing any new taxes, except for some minor tweaking,” the CM said. Asked if the State Government will cut its taxes on petrol and diesel to provide relief to people, the CM said they are not in a position to do so. Explaining the financial constraints under which the budget is being presented and the efforts made to mobilise resources, the CM said that due to Covid, tax collections in the state had taken a severe hit for over six months and the government had to spend around `6,000 crore in the fight against the pandemic.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at a pre-budget

interaction with media persons

in Bengaluru on Friday

“Despite that, I have made all efforts to present a better budget compared to last year’s. Since the Central Government has allowed us to take loans, we will make use of it to present a good budget,” the CM said, adding that it will not be a deficit budget and that the budget outlay too will be slightly more than last year.

Women’s welfare, tourism, irrigation projects and development of Bengaluru will be some of the priorities in the budget that promises to have programmes for all 31 districts and continue programmes initiated earlier for the agriculture sector.

Reiterating his commitment for the development of the state capital, the CM said in seven to eight months, they will change the face of Bengaluru. “In the budget, we will give more priority for Bengaluru development, and many infrastructure works in the city have already started,” the CM said. “The State Government will always be with the farmers and will do everything possible for their welfare and give priority to irrigation projects,” he said.

