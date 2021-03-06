STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka budget: No new taxes, but no relief on fuel prices

With Centre relaxing borrowing norms, budget outlay will be slightly higher than last year’s: CM

Published: 06th March 2021 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa arriving for the Cabinet meeting in Bengaluru  on Thursday | NAGARAJA GADEKAL

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday hinted that he will not impose any new taxes in the budget and burden the people who are already facing hardship due to increase in fuel prices. However, he also ruled out the possibility of reducing the state’s taxes on fuel.During his pre-budget interaction with mediapersons on Friday, the CM said there has been an increase in petrol and diesel prices, but the budget will not burden people.

“We are not imposing any new taxes, except for some minor tweaking,” the CM said. Asked if the State Government will cut its taxes on petrol and diesel to provide relief to people, the CM said they are not in a position to do so. Explaining the financial constraints under which the budget is being presented and the efforts made to mobilise resources, the CM said that due to Covid, tax collections in the state had taken a severe hit for over six months and the government had to spend around `6,000 crore in the fight against the pandemic.  

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at a pre-budget
interaction with media persons 
in Bengaluru on Friday 

“Despite that, I have made all efforts to present a better budget compared to last year’s. Since the Central Government has allowed us to take loans, we will make use of it to present a good budget,” the CM said, adding that it will not be a deficit budget and that the budget outlay too will be slightly more than last year.

Women’s welfare, tourism, irrigation projects and development of Bengaluru will be some of the priorities in the budget that promises to have programmes for all 31 districts and continue programmes initiated earlier for the agriculture sector.

Reiterating his commitment for the development of the state capital, the CM said in seven to eight months, they will change the face of Bengaluru. “In the budget, we will give more priority for Bengaluru development, and many infrastructure works in the city have already started,” the CM said. “The State Government will always be with the farmers and will do everything possible for their welfare and give priority to irrigation projects,” he said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka budget fuel prices
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp