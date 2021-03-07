STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

CD gate: BJP keeps off, says ministers going to court is ‘personal choice’

While Sadananda Gowda says approaching court and creating more confusion in the matter is not good, ministers Sudhakar, Hebbar and others defend action

Published: 07th March 2021 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Resigned Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With CD-gate taking new twists and turns with every passing day, the ruling BJP seems to have distanced itself from the six ministers’ decision to seek an injunction against media from publishing or airing any unauthenticated or defamatory content against them. 

Alleging that there is a big political conspiracy to defame them, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, Agriculture Minister B C Patil, Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar, Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj and Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister K C Narayana Gowda moved court. All of them had jumped to the BJP from the Congress and JDS with Ramesh Jarkiholi in 2019, and helped the BJP form its government in Karnataka.

While Sudhakar maintained that they had discussed the issue with party leaders before approaching court, BJP sources said it was the ministers’ individual decision and the party has nothing to do with it. “It is an individual prerogative and the party has not told them to approach court to get an injunction,” sources said. Expressing displeasure over the developments, Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda said that unnecessarily going to court and creating more confusion over such issues is not good. Gowda, however, said the ministers can individually express their views in court and others cannot interfere with it.

“Each individual can think about his future and decide on future course of action, it is left to them,” he said, and added that developments in the past few days had embarrassed the party. Indicating that the BJP central leadership has taken note of the developments, Gowda said Jarkiholi resigned immediately. Earlier in the day, Sudhakar and other ministers said that there seems to be a big political conspiracy to defame them by misusing media, and they approached court to prevent a smear campaign.

“It is necessary to put an end to this kind of conspiracy. The government is also thinking of bringing in a law to check this kind of mischief. More ministers are likely to approach court,” he said. He said that if there is truth in the allegations, the culprits must be punished. “No one is above law. But a smear campaign to tarnish image and goodwill is not acceptable. Those who feel they are victimised can go to court and seek justice. But there is a new trend to indulge in hit-and-run allegations. This is unethical, immoral and illegal,” he added.  Agriculture Minister BC Patil said they had approached court as a precautionary measure.

Narayana gowda  justifies injunction move
Mysuru: Defending their decision to move court and secure an injunction against publication and telecast of defamatory content against them, Minister K C Narayana Gowda, who is one of the petitioners, played the ‘fake CD’ card and pinned the blame on social media platforms.

Speaking about the controversial matter in Mandya on Saturday, Narayana Gowda said they had to take this step to protect themselves from unnecessary hounding by the media, and to prevent their family members from getting hurt by such news.

Flaying the comments by Opposition leaders who refer to him as ‘Bombay Thief’, he said he moved to Mumbai years ago to build a life by staying in the commercial capital of the country for 32 years. “I have neither any case against me nor charges of violating law,” he said. Gowda said that not just ministers, many more politicians are in line to file similar petitions in court to save their honour from this false narrative.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sex tape Ramesh Jarkiholi BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp