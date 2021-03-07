STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goa names official for joint team on Mahadayi

After the Supreme Court ordered the formation of a JIC on February 22, Karnataka named its member on February 28. However, the Maharashtra government is yet to announce its member.

Mahadayi river

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In response to Karnataka government’s written request, the Goa government has named its member to the Joint Inspection Committee (JIC) to draw up a report on whether water was diverted via Kalasa nala by Karnataka government under the Mahadayi project. 

After the Supreme Court ordered the formation of a JIC on February 22, Karnataka named its member on February 28. However, the Maharashtra government is yet to announce its member. The apex court has directed the JIC to submit its report within four weeks. Many leaders in the state and legal experts are confident that the report will bring out the truth that no water is being diverted via Kalasa nala.

As per the court’s directions, the committee is expected to visit the Mahadayi project site at Kankumbi where Kalasa has already been built. Following the Supreme Court’s orders, the state government had constructed a wall to halt the flow of water from Mahadayi river a few years ago.

And yet, the Goa government filed a contempt petition with the Supreme Court alleging water was diverted via Kalasa nala by the state government. Eventually, the court directed the formation of the committee. According to sources, Goa named M K Prasad, Assistant Executive Engineer of Water Resources Department of Goa, as its member on the JIC while Karnataka has already announced Krishnoji Rao, Executive Engineer from Water Resources Department as its member. 

