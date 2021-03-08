STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka government should take up suo motu case in CD Gate: Kumaraswamy

Published: 08th March 2021 04:58 AM

HD Kumaraswamy (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLAR:  The State Government should take up the alleged sleaze CD issue seriously and not brush it under the carpet, said JDS leader and former CM H D Kumaraswamy, here on Sunday.

Taking part in a private function, he wondered why social activist Dinesh Kallahalli filed a police complaint and then withdrew it.

He said that the State Government can take up a suo motu case and investigate various developments that have been taking place for the last three months, leading up to the release of the CD. 

Yogeshwar defends ministers’ action

Mysuru: Defending the decision of six ministers to move court and secure an injunction against publication and telecast of defamatory content against them, Minister for Minor Irrigation CP Yogeshwar said that there is a sense of fear among politicians as any video or digital content can be tampered with using technology.

He told reporters at Avadootha Datta Peeta Mutt here on Sunday that the ministers have only tried to safeguard their honour.  “If any charge is made against a personality, the truth will come out only after the investigation. But by then, their reputation would have been damaged,” he said.

