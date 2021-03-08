Pink COVID vaccination booths set up in Mysuru to mark women's day

By Express News Service

MYSURU: After pink election booths, the Mysuru health and family welfare department is planning pink vaccination booths to administer Covid-19 vaccine exclusively for women on Monday to mark International Women’s Day.

According to health officials, pink vaccination booths will be set up at Bannimantap Primary Health Centre and District Hospital, Metagalli.

Those women who fall in the categories can register online or walk in to get the jab.

Meanwhile, the district is set to see a several-fold increase in vaccination centres with 21 primary health centres, three CHCs also set to vaccinate people.