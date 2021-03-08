Yogendra Yadav, team visit Ballari market to ascertain MSP claim

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leaders Kodihalli Chandrashekar and B Nagendra have joined hands with activists Dr Yogendra Yadav, Sathnam Singh from Punjab, and Deepak Lamba from Haryana, members of the Coalition Leading the Farmers’ Movement, to expose the claim of the Central Government that ‘Minimum Support Price is there and will remain.

Dr Yadav, Singh and Lamba, who are going from mandi to mandi, went to Ballari where they said most products did not receive the MSP.

For example, hybrid jowar, instead of receiving Rs 2,600 per quintal, was priced at Rs 1,728 and maize that should receive Rs 1,850 per quintal got only Rs 1,459.

The prices were low for pigeon peas and many other essential grains and pulses that they checked.

They said they checked agricultural markets in Kalaburagi too and found MSP not being followed.

“Karnataka produces only 6 per cent of the crops that receive MSP, unlike Punjab, which produced 40 per cent of such crops,’’ said Dr Vasu HV, who was one of the organisers.