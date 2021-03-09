Bantwal man who was missing in Dubai found dead

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: A 35-year-old Bantwal based man who was missing for the last few days has been found dead by Dubai police on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Muthalib from Narsha Bolanthur in Bantwal taluk.

His mobile phone was switched off for the last few days and his family was worried about his whereabouts. Now, the police in Dubai have confirmed that his body has been found.

His body was found on Sunday at Al-Rafa and it was shifted to the hospital by the police. Based on passport details, it was found that

he is an Indian citizen. Later, the police informed the Indian Embassy. The body has been kept at Dubai Rashid hospital.

Muthalib had served as the religious priest at a madrasa and later he completed engineering and got a job in Dubai. He used to write articles for newspapers too. The exact reason for his suspicious death is yet to be known.