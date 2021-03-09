STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress walks out, says govt carrying bundle of sins

So we have decided to protest against the presentation of the budget,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.

Published: 09th March 2021 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah

Congress leader Siddaramaiah (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress, led by Siddaramaiah, on Monday staged a walkout during the tabling of the budget for 2021-22 by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, claiming that the BJP government in the state had no moral right to continue in power.“This government carrying a bundle of sins has no moral right to continue in power. So we have decided to protest against the presentation of the budget,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.

He alleged the CM, who holds the Finance portfolio, and the Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani were out on bail in a criminal case relating to alleged creation of bogus documents to take back Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board land at Devanahalli. Siddaramaiah said that six other cabinet ministers approached the civil court seeking injunction against the telecast or publication of any defamatory material against them by the media following the sex-for-job allegation against BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi who had to step down as minister.

He said the government was steeped in corruption and the Congress would not listen to the budget of an “unethical” government, and said the members would protest by wearing black armbands.Opposition leader in Council S R Patil and legislator R B Thimmapur said, “The outlay on major irrigation is just 8% where so many major projects like the Upper Krishna Stage III are pending. While our PM  speaks about doubling farmers’ income, they have allotted precious little for agriculture.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Congress Karnataka Budget
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp