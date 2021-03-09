Congress walks out, says govt carrying bundle of sins

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress, led by Siddaramaiah, on Monday staged a walkout during the tabling of the budget for 2021-22 by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, claiming that the BJP government in the state had no moral right to continue in power.“This government carrying a bundle of sins has no moral right to continue in power. So we have decided to protest against the presentation of the budget,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.

He alleged the CM, who holds the Finance portfolio, and the Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani were out on bail in a criminal case relating to alleged creation of bogus documents to take back Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board land at Devanahalli. Siddaramaiah said that six other cabinet ministers approached the civil court seeking injunction against the telecast or publication of any defamatory material against them by the media following the sex-for-job allegation against BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi who had to step down as minister.

He said the government was steeped in corruption and the Congress would not listen to the budget of an “unethical” government, and said the members would protest by wearing black armbands.Opposition leader in Council S R Patil and legislator R B Thimmapur said, “The outlay on major irrigation is just 8% where so many major projects like the Upper Krishna Stage III are pending. While our PM speaks about doubling farmers’ income, they have allotted precious little for agriculture.”