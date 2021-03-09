Dousing quota fire, BSY doles out funds to all sections

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Never before have so many communities protested for reservation in such a short span of time in the state. Kurubas are seeking ST status, Valmikis are aiming for an increase in reservation, Panchamsali-Lingayats are rallying for inclusion in the backward 2-A category, Vokkaligas are demanding reservation and more communities have joined the bandwagon. In a major juggling act, an embattled Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has allocated funds to pacify different communities.

He has set aside Rs 500 crore (initial outlay) and another Rs 100 crore (additional outlay) for Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Rs 500 crore for Vokkaligas. Though funds for SC/STs in the budget is lesser than last year, this section still has got Rs 26,005 crore.The backward and exploited sections, which include 16 different communities, have been allocated Rs 500 crore mostly for education of youth and self-reliance. The Lingayat Development Board, which was set up four months ago and was allocated Rs 500 crore at its inception, has got another Rs 500 crore. With substantial allocations to Vokkaligas and Lingayats, the CM has tried to keep both happy.

The Kurubas, seeking inclusion in the ST list and unhappy with not getting their own development corporation, will benefit from the allocations made to backward classes. The government is planning to improve the condition of 150 hostels for backward classes.The Brahmin community has been allocated Rs 50 crore, which will go for different student scholarships.