Karnataka budget: Pinch less for education sector, focus on skilling of teachers

Rs 50 crore for digital classes in government colleges, schools; Rs 150 crore to bump up infrastructure 

Published: 09th March 2021 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria D’Souza 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the pandemic brought an entire academic year to a near-halt, the government has infused as much as Rs 29,688 crore into the sector. This is a decrease of Rs 80 crore for the allocation for primary, secondary and higher education sectors, compared to FY 2020-21. The pandemic shifted school education to the digital platform, and government schools were found wanting in this aspect.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the adoption of technology is a priority with Rs 50 crore allocated towards this in classrooms in 430 government first grade colleges, 87 government polytechnic colleges and 14 government engineering colleges.

The government has decided to extend Technology-Based Learning System in all government high schools. Thus far, laptops and projectors were given to 4,687 high schools; computer labs costing Rs 8 lakh each were established in 2,351 high schools. 

As much as Rs 50 crore was allocated for supplying furniture and learning equipment to government schools, and Rs 150 crore for infrastructure facilities in high schools and pre-university colleges.Giving an impetus to implementation of the National Education Policy towards quality education, skilling of teachers is also a priority.

Math and Science teachers will be trained in Indian Institute of Science under the ‘Guru Chethana’ and ‘Odu Karnataka’ programmes. An outlay of Rs 5 crore has been earmarked for teachers’ training, including teaching English language to all English medium teachers.To give vocational training to students of 100 Karnataka Public Schools, the department of skill development is being roped in. 

