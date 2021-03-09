STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka budget: Push for policing, forensics, coastal surveillance

Over the next five years, 100 such stations would be built at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore.

To tackle drug addiction, the government plans to launch a new programme to create awareness among people 

BENGALURU: Forensic laboratories will come up in Hubballi and Ballari, Rs 2 crore will be allocated to enhance safety and security in coastal areas and Rs 10 crore will be allocated to increase the capacity of eight prisons. These are some of the allocations to the home department in the State Budget announced on Monday.Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa allocated Rs 25 crore this year, for the construction of police stations that function without their own building.

Over the next five years, 100 such stations would be built at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore. Keeping police welfare in mind, the CM said that 10,032 residential houses will be constructed under the ‘Police Gruha-2025’ scheme, which has been taken up at a cost of Rs 2,740 crore and includes the Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services Department and Prison Department.He added that Rs 2 crore will be for strengthening the coastal surveillance force through technology in a phased manner. 

As far as the Prisons & Correctional Services Department is concerned, he said that the capacity in eight prisons will be increased at an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore and Rs 10 crore will be provided this year. Besides, video-conferencing facility will be provided at a cost of Rs 15 crore to produce prisoners before courts from prisons. 

