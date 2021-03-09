No relief from economic pain, says JDS leader on Karnataka Budget

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the JDS sat in the assembly as the Congress walked out, there is speculation that it will oppose the budget when it is put to vote either by a walkout or by oral expression of displeasure. JDS Deputy leader in the House Bandeppa Kashempur did express displeasure.

He said, “This budget was presented amid the Covid pandemic where hundreds of lives had been lost and thousands had been affected. People were expecting relief from the economic pain caused by Covid-19. But it has not happened.’’

“The state has reeled under extremes, be it drought or floods, and the government itself reported that the loss was in the range of Rs 34,000 crore. But who has been compensated? Has the budget addressed that issue? Have the north Karnataka farmers who have suffered back-to-back losses been compensated. The government needs to ask itself these questions,” he said.