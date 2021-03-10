Dutiful civilian gifts Mysuru police dog squad rare Belgian Malinois pup

Karthik KK By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Mysuru city police dog squad gets more teeth with the entry of 'Yodha', a Belgian Malinois. The rare dog breed is known for its tracking and attacking abilities. A city-based canine trainer, BC Pramod, has donated the two-month- old puppy to the Mysuru city police dog squad and this is for the first time that a Belgian Malinois is being used by the squad.

Pramod handed over the puppy to the city Police Commissioner Dr Chandragupta in the presence of City Armed Reserve DCP and dog squad trainer Manju.

Popularly called as Belgian Shepherds, Belgian Malinois are mostly used in the forces in western countries and a countable number of these breeds are found across the state.

Pramod, who has over 18 dogs with him, decided to donate this puppy which is worth nearly Rs 1.2 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh.

"Belgian Malinois are confident, faster and stronger breed of dogs. They have a very long history and were used in world wars. They are also used in forces in western countries. This can be used for multipurpose from sniffing, tracking, detecting explosives, detect crime and also for obedience training. They are not limited to command and love to learn new things and are very alert," he said.

The dog squad has named the puppy 'Yodha' and will be trained by the dog squad trainer Manju.