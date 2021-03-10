STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Karnataka MLA’s grandchildren found dead, black magic suspected

Published: 10th March 2021 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Varun (left) and Sannaiah

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

RAICHUR: Two grandchildren of a former MLA were found dead under mysterious circumstances near a lake at Ballatagi village in Sirwar taluk on Monday, triggering suspicion of witchcraft behind their death. Varun (9), and his younger brother, Sannaiah (5), who went missing on Sunday, were found dead the following day, sending shockwaves through the village, which has seen unabated incidents of children being allegedly killed by those performing blackmagic.

The deceased are the grandchildren of former MLA Hampaiah Nayak, who was elected twice from Manvi constituency. Nayak told TNIE over phone on Tuesday: “I was shocked after learning that the bodies of my grandchildren were found near a lake. They were playing outside their house on Sunday afternoon, before they went missing. After searching for them at the houses of relatives and friends, a complaint was lodged at Sirwar police station.”

As speculation was rife over the chances of the children being kidnapped, Nayak informed the Raichur SP, who directed the Sirwar and Kavital police stations to begin search operations. After autopsy, the bodies were handed over to the family. Nayak alleged that “lemons, dolls, pieces of wood and traditional kundali drawings that are mostly associated performing black magic were found near the bodies.

I do not have any enemies in the village. Hence, the handiwork of those practicing black magic cannot be ruled out”. Meanwhile, sitting Manvi MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik met Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday, and submitted a memorandum, requesting for a thorough probe.

