JDS’ Managuli joins Congress, may contest Sindagi bypoll

VIJAYAPURA/BENGALURU: Son of former minister MC Managuli of JDS, Ashok Mananguli, who was expected to be the JDS candidate for Sindagi bypoll, joined Congress on Tuesday. Ashok had hinted that he may join Congress when he met Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah a week ago at Bengaluru. Congress leader and MLC Prakash Rathod, who had arranged the meeting, had said that Siddaramaiah had assured Ashok of support only if he joined Congress.

Ashok joined Congress in the presence of Siddaramaiah, KPCC president D K Shivakumar, former minister M B Patil, Indi MLA Yashavanthrayaoguda Patil and other Congress leaders at the party office in Bengaluru. Shivakumar said Ashok joined the party without any condition and they decided to induct him after consulting local leaders.

Ashok said, “I have joined Congress only after the consent of my family members and party workers. I have not demanded a ticket but only taken primary membership of Congress.”