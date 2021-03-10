Karnataka govt, Centre relief helping Covid-hit firms: Shettar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar said the industries in the state, which were hit by the pandemic, are recovering due to the relief measures announced by the state and Central governments.Replying to a question by MLC S V Sankanur in the Legislative Council, Shettar said, “Programmes like loan facilities, deferring EMIs, relaxation from paying taxes, and utility bills helped us recover.”

He said the government had approved industries that create huge employment. “Since our government came to power, we have given approvals to industries which have invested Rs 76,376 crores and generate 1.77 lakh employment. There are 712 large-scale industries in the state which have provided employment to over five lakh people,” he said.

He informed the House that many investors were interested to invest only in Bengaluru, as it is the capital of the state, and hence the government came up with Karnataka Industrial Policy - 2025. “Due to the change in approach, cities like Mysuru, Dharwad, Belagavi are seeing more investments,” he added.

Meanwhile, CM BS Yediyurappa said the government is contemplating leasing out Mandya Sugar Factory as it is not possible to run it. “However, we will hold a meeting with representatives of the region before taking a final call,” he said.