Opposition boycotts ‘immoral’ netas

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former minister and Congress MLA from Chamarajanagar C Puttarangashetty ruffled the feathers of BJP members after he refused to ask his starred question. Before the commencement of the session, he had submitted his question for Youth Empowerment and Sports and Planning Minister Narayana Gowda to be answered during the Question Hour.

Although the response was kept prepared by the minister, the MLA stood up to inform the House that he would not seek answers from the minister over his alleged “immoralities”. His protest put BJP on the backfoot. “I no longer want an answer to this question because the minister has no morality to answer it. I will not seek answers from an immoral minister,” said Puttarangashetty causing a stir in the House.

He was referring to Gowda approaching a court along with four other ministers, seeking an injunction to stop any possible defamatory content against them in the media. Miffed over Puttarangashetty’s comments, Narayana Gowda demanded that his remarks be expunged from the records.