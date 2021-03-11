STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Revised solar policy to help smaller players

 Karnataka, which was the first state to come out with a solar policy, is now working on revising it to ensure that large players do not monopolise the market.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Speaking at a press conference here, Sandeep Kumar said that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (in pic) would inaugurate the convention at Mysuru (Photo | PTI)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka, which was the first state to come out with a solar policy, is now working on revising it to ensure that large players do not monopolise the market. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had announced about the renewal of the solar policy in his budget presentation. The government has also declared that it will announce an electric vehicle and fuel storage policy. The aim of renewing the policy is to increase the production and use of electric vehicles and review of incentives.

Additional Chief Secretary, Energy Department, Kapil Mohan said that the policy will be renewed for a five-year period, keeping in mind changing technologies and inventions, which need to be incorporated. 
Another official from energy department said the focus of the policy will be large players. “So far, it has been observed that large players dominate the market, do not complete projects and do not let smaller players grow.

The new policy aims at creating spaces for smaller ventures to grow and make alternative energy resources affordable for all,” the official said. The draft policy has also been hosted on the department website to elicit public opinion. The officials said most of the opinions are for reducing prices, but the cost of the panels and the services are market-driven.

