BS Yeddiyurappa to receive Covid vaccine at Victoria Hospital

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa,78-years-old, will be arriving at PMSSY super speciality wing in Victoria Hospital on Friday at about 4 pm to get himself vaccinated. The registration formalities have been completed by the CMO.

The Chief Minister is going to receive vaccine as a part of the second phase which started on March 1. PM Narendra Modi and several other leaders have got themselves vaccinated in the same phase of the vaccination drive.



The decision to receive the vaccine comes after the Chief Minister consulted with his team of doctors considering that he has comorbidities like diabetes and hypertension.

Dr Jayanthi, director of Victoria Hospital said, arrangements for legislators and parliamentarians have been made at Victoria Hospital PMSSY to receive vaccination

The Chief Minister will have to come in 28-days to receive the second shot of vaccination. BSY is expected to be accompanied by health minister Dr K.Sudhakar when he arrives at Victoria Hospital.

The second round of vaccination started on March 1, aiming at citizens above 60 years of age and those 45-years of age with listed comorbidities.