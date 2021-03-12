Katti asks Centre to increase MSP on Jowar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Umesh V Katti urged the Union Government to increase Minimum Support Price (MSP) for jowar procurement. On Thursday, Katti discussed the need for enhancement of MSP for jowar (hybrid) and jowar (maldandi) with Chairman, Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP), Ministry of Agriculture Prof Vijay Paul Sharma in New Delhi and urged the Centre to fix MSP of Rs 4,154 for jowar (hybrid) and Rs 4,785 for jowar (maldandi) per quintal in the interest of farmers in the state.

The MSP for Kharif season for 2020-21 was announced for jowar (hybrid) as Rs 2,620 and jowar (maldandi) as Rs 2,640, respectively. As per a report by Agriculture Price Commission, the cost of production of jowar (hybrid) is Rs 4,154 per quintal and jowar (maldandi) is Rs 4,785 per quintal and as per the Agriculture University report, it was Rs 3,952 and Rs 4,553 per quintal, respectively, Katti added.