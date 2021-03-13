Less funds: JDS MLAs to protest in Assembly 

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Former minister and JDS leader HD Revanna on Friday said that his party MLAs will stage a dharna in the Assembly on Monday, protesting against the “step-motherly treatment meted out to constituencies represented by the party by the Yediyurappa government.”

The decision was taken at a recent JDS Legislature Party meeting chaired by former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy. Revanna accused the State Government of neglecting projects sanctioned by Kumaraswamy during the Congress-JDS coalition government.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri has also been informed about the dharna, he added. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa should come out with a white paper on development works sanctioned and funds released to all assembly constituencies since the BJP came to power in the state, he demanded.