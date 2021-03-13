STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Top Congress leaders will take to streets in Shivamogga backing Bhadravathi MLA

The incident caught national attention after Sangameshwar removed his shirt in the Assembly condemning the incident.

Published: 13th March 2021 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag used for representational purpose only

SHIVAMOGGA: A team of top Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, KPCC president DK Shivakumar and former KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao, will take part in a rally organised by the party at Science Field in Shivamogga on Saturday. Titled Janaakrosha Pratibhatane, the rally is to protest against “vendetta politics of the BJP”.

Congress leaders are taking to the streets to retain Bhadravathi, the only Assembly segment the Congress won in the district in the last polls and where the BJP has been struggling to strengthen its base. Shivamogga is the home turf of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. The rally is being organised to protest against a police filed against Bhadravathi MLA B K Sangameshwar and his family after Congress and BJP workers clashed during a recent Kabaddi tournament in Bhadravathi. The incident caught national attention after Sangameshwar removed his shirt in the Assembly condemning the incident.

