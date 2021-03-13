STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two arrested in Udupi for assaulting garbage collector who asked them to segregate waste

The video clip of the duo assaulting the waste collector Sanju Madara had gone viral on social media platforms

The suggestion to segregate the waste based on the civic authority’s rule irked the accused (File photo)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: The Udupi town police have arrested two men for allegedly assaulting the driver of a van collecting waste in the city bus stand area on Friday. The arrested duo have been identified as Ismail (56) of Nejar and Suhail (28) of Hoode.

The video clip of the duo assaulting the waste collector Sanju Madara had gone viral on social media platforms. Udupi-Chikkamagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje, Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat and former Udupi district in charge minister Pramod Madhwaraj had condemned the incident.

The duo assaulted Madara for asking them to segregate the waste before handing it over to him. This suggestion by him based on the civic authority’s rule irked the accused and they launched a physical attack on him.

Later, a CMC official arrived at the spot and questioned them over the assault but they reportedly continued to behave in the same manner and defended their action.

Based on the complaint by Madara, Udupi police arrested the duo and registered a case invoking the sections 323, 504 and 506 read with 34 of IPC and other sections under SC ST Act, 1989. Investigations are on.

Udupi town police sub inspector (Law and Order) Shakthivelu told The New Indian Express that the duo have been arrested and will be produced before the court soon. "We will seek their custody for further questioning," he said.

