Vidurashwatha, Maddur, Kittur roped in for 75th anniversary of Independence

GOURIBIDANUR, BELAGAVI, MYSURU: Vidurashwatha in Chikkaballapur district, Kittur in Belagavi and Maddur in Mandya celebrated “Amrit Mahotsav’’, which marks the beginning of 75 weeks of celebrations at 75 places across the country to commemorate 75th anniversary of Independence, on Friday. At Vidurashwatha, Governor Vajubhai Vala said that the freedom earned by the sacrifices of thousands of fighters should be respected “We as a country should think how we will grow in the next 25 years. We must walk the path laid out by great men, like Swamy Vivekananda, who strived for the betterment of people of the country,” he said.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who was part of the celebrations at this historic place, said the youth should be told about the great Independence Movement. “Today marks the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi March too,” he added. At Maddur, district in-charge minister K C Narayana Gowda, taking part in the celebrations at Shivapura Dwaja Sathyagraha Soudha, said that many freedom fighters Youngsters should emulate the courage displayed by these leaders and protect the freedom that was earned after a great struggle, he added.

In all, 43 freedom fighters, including Gudegere Savithramma and Hanumanthaiah of Srirangapatna who took part in Shivapura Satyagraha, and their families were felicitated. The guests walked down the dais to honour them as they could not climb the steps.The celebrations got off to a grand start at Kittur, the land of Rani Chennamma who had waged a war against the British regime in 1824.

Forest Minister Aravind Limbavali said Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi March, started with just 82 protesters, went on to change the course of the freedom struggle. Kittur MLA Mahantesh Doddagoudra exhorted the people of Kittur to hoist National Flag at every household.

VIDURASHWATHA, JALLIANWALA BAGH OF SOUTH

Vidurashwatha, a small village, played a major role in the Indian independence movement. Known as Jallianwala Bagh of the South, 10 freedom fighters, who had gathered to hold a satyagraha, were martyred here. Like at Jallianwala Bagh, here too the police fired indiscriminately on a group of villagers on April 25, 1938, killing 10 and injuring many. A memorial, with the names of the martyrs has been built here.

SHIVAPURA, WHEN VILLAGERS LED THE MOVEMENT

Shivapura, a small village near Maddur in Mandya district, came into national prominence in 1938 after villagers hoisted a national flag in the village. The British administration banned it and arrested several freedom fighters. Many freedom fighters, including Bande Gowda, Deve Gowda, Gundu Rao, Kodandaramu, Bettashattru and Nagathahalli Tirumalegowda, took the lead in Shivapura Sathyagraha. A Shivapura Dwaja Sathyagraha Soudha, next to the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway, marks the movement.

KITTUR, HOME TO FEARLESS RANI

Even before the first freedom struggle in 1857, Rani Chennamma of Kittur had fought against the British in 1824. She led an armed struggle against the Doctrine of Lapse.