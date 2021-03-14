At Shivamogga protest, Congress warns govt not to foist false cases 

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Senior Congress leaders, including opposition leader Siddaramaiah, KPCC president

DK Shivakumar and former Speaker Ramesh Kumar, descended on Shivamogga on Saturday to take part in the ‘Janakrosha Pratibhatane’ to protest against cases registered against Congress workers in Bhadravati over a clash during a kabaddi tournament recently.

The leaders criticised the police department, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and district in-charge minister K S Eshwarappa for their alleged shoddy handling of the incident and arresting Bhadravati MLA B K Sangameshwar’s son and others.

Siddaramaiah asked why no BJP worker was arrested when a counter-complaint was filed by the MLA’s supporters. The Congress will protest against the government and police if they try to foist false complaints and implicate Congress workers or elected representatives. “It is a democracy and the police have to maintain law and order.

It is the government paying them salary and not the CM or Eshwarappa,” he said. Siddaramaiah cautioned the police department, saying the Congress will come to power in the state soon. “Then we will take stringent action ... be careful,” he warned. Hitting out at the Centre for not taking steps to reduce fuel prices, he asked, “Where are Achche din.”

Shivakumar said, “A case was filed against our leader Sonia Gandhi at one of the police stations in Shivamogga. I spoke to the CM, but minister Eshwarappa said he will not allow a B-report (closure) till he is in office.” On the CD-gate, he said he will speak at an appropriate time.