SIT tracks down journalist, prime accused in Ramesh Jarkiholi CD gate

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday tracked down a journalist from Sira in Tumakuru district, the prime suspect in the case of the controversial CD involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. On Friday, the SIT had questioned five people involved in the case and based on information they provided, the SIT visited the journalist’s house and questioned family members to ascertain his whereabouts.

Police sources said that the people involved in the case had links with a techie who edited the CD to upload it on to social media by hacking a Russian server. Earlier, it was said that the video was uploaded from Russia but technical analysis revealed that a server was hacked.

A team also searched the techie’s house in Devanahalli and questioned his family. Financial transactions were allegedly carried out through the accounts of the five people questioned on Friday and the police found several lakhs of rupees in their bank accounts on Saturday.

“We have also gathered the video statement of the woman in the video who shared the video with a journalist. We are tracking her movements and looking for her in neighbouring states. We may consider her statement as part of the preliminary investigation,” a police officer said. SIT officers are looking for suspects in Bidar, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.