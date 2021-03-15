Fuel rates, price hike may turn Assembly session stormy in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The legislative session that commences on Monday after a four-day break for Shivarathri and the weekend, is expected to be stormy. While the assembly and council will open at 11am with a question and answer session to discuss the budget, the Legislative Council too will discuss the budget.

The issue of rising prices, especially fuel cost, will be taken up under Rule 69, and the Opposition Congress and JDS are expected to go for the jugular.

While Congress members KR Ramesh Kumar, Krishna Byre Gowda, Dr Ajay Singh, HP Manjunath have been listed to speak on this issue, from the JDS, former CM HD Kumaraswamy, Bandeppa Kashempur, HD Revanna, Shivalinge Gowda and others are expected to lambast the government over the price hike at a time when people have suffered job losses.

There is also concern that the CD issue could disrupt the House. It may be recalled that Siddaramaiah, when asked about the CD, said he would like to respond on the floor of the House.

Besides this, Congress leaders at a meeting had made a political statement that cases should not be foisted on people. Ministers ST Somashekar and CP Yogeshwara had mentioned Congress links to the CD, which Congress said were "malicious".

Three important bills listed

Cooperation Minister ST Somashekar has proposed two bills -- the Registration of Karnataka Societies Renewal and Registration Amendment bill, and the Money Lenders/Pawn Brokers Amendment bill. Muncipal Administration minister MTB Nagaraj has proposed the Karnataka Muncipal Amendment bill.