STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Fuel rates, price hike may turn Assembly session stormy in Karnataka

The issue of rising prices, especially fuel cost, will be taken up under Rule 69, and the Opposition Congress and JDS are expected to go for the jugular.

Published: 15th March 2021 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Vidhan Soudha, Karnataka Legislative Assembly

Traffic rushes by past the Vidhan Soudha (EPS|Debdutta Mitra)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The legislative session that commences on Monday after a four-day break for Shivarathri and the weekend, is expected to be stormy. While the assembly and council will open at 11am with a question and answer session to discuss the budget, the Legislative Council too will discuss the budget. 

The issue of rising prices, especially fuel cost, will be taken up under Rule 69, and the Opposition Congress and JDS are expected to go for the jugular.

While Congress members KR Ramesh Kumar, Krishna Byre Gowda, Dr Ajay Singh, HP Manjunath have been listed to speak on this issue, from the JDS, former CM HD Kumaraswamy, Bandeppa Kashempur, HD Revanna, Shivalinge Gowda and others are expected to lambast the government over the price hike at a time when people have suffered job losses.

There is also concern that the CD issue could disrupt the House. It may be recalled that Siddaramaiah, when asked about the CD, said he would like to respond on the floor of the House. 

Besides this, Congress leaders at a meeting had made a political statement that cases should not be foisted on people. Ministers ST Somashekar and CP Yogeshwara had mentioned Congress links to the CD, which Congress said were "malicious".   

Three important bills listed

Cooperation Minister ST Somashekar has proposed two bills -- the Registration of Karnataka Societies Renewal and Registration Amendment bill, and the Money Lenders/Pawn Brokers Amendment bill. Muncipal Administration minister MTB Nagaraj has proposed the Karnataka Muncipal Amendment bill. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Legislative Council Karnataka Legislative Assembly Karnataka Assembly session
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp