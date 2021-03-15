Officials, conservationists divided over Karnataka's Hesarghatta theme park

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has come up with yet another plan for the grasslands of Hesarghatta. After shelving the plan to declare it a conservation reserve under "political pressure", Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has now announced converting 100 acres of the grassland into a theme park.

However, animal husbandry officials stressed that the entire area should be free from commercial activities and that the construction of the theme park will only open the doors to this. But, according to conservationists, declaring the patch of grassland as a conservation reserve and building a theme park on the periphery of the reserve will serve the purpose.

The grassland is spread across 5,000 acres of which 2,900 acres is with the animal husbandry department.

"The initial plan is to convert 100 acres, just after Hesarghatta village on the northern tip of the grassland, as a theme park. This proposed location is five-six km away from the existing units of the department. The area next to the animal husbandry units cannot be converted into a theme park as the Semen Institute is nearby and forest lands are also in the vicinity which cannot be disturbed," an department official, on the condition of anonymity, told The New Indian Express.

The department said the proposal before the government is to create an exhibition ground where cattle and poultry breeds will be showcased. "Farmers will have the opportunity to learn new technology, get hands-on experience, procure technology and new cattle breeds. The aim of the park is to conserve the area and create a weekend tourist destination, or a recreational centre for children to come and learn. Now, we have to see to what extent privatisation can be allowed as commercialisation will only impact the biodiversity of the area," the official added.

Forest department officials, too, are optimistic and feel that this could be the first step to ensure that the area is well protected and does not open up for the formation of layouts. "This plan of creating a theme park will not hurt political sentiments. The dry grassland needs to be protected from increasing presence of people and from commercial activities," a conservationist said.