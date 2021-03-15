STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Outbound cargo service start from Hubballi airport, to boost perspectives of farmers and businessmen

After getting concerned approvals from the required office, the airport started the cargo service. Indigo airline carried the cargo to Bengaluru on Saturday evening.

Outbound cargo service started in Hubballi Airport. (Photo | Express)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: In a big boost to the business community of north Karnataka, Hubballi Airport has started outbound and inbound cargo service from the existing passenger terminal building with the approval of regulatory authority Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

There was an inbound cargo service at the airport, but there was no outbound cargo service from the airport. After getting concerned approvals from the required office, the airport started the cargo service. Indigo airline carried the cargo to Bengaluru on Saturday evening.

The old terminal building has been converted into a cargo service centre recently at the cost of Rs 60 lakhs. It is expected to be inaugurated in April month after getting some final approvals.

The airport director Pramod Kumar Thakre said north Karnataka’s first dedicated domestic air cargo terminal work has been completed. The final inspection of the terminal will be held on March 17 by the standing committee headed by Regional Director BCAS Bengaluru.

“Security equipment installation at the 700 sq ft cargo terminal has been installed. After the inspection by the BCAS officials, we are expecting the final approval to start service at the cargo terminal in April,” he pointed.

Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru are the major industrial hubs that have already connected with Hubballi by air. The outbound cargo service to these major business hubs will help many businessmen from the north Karnataka region, who have depended on Goa airport for cargo service. As of now, Indigo is operating to all these major business hubs and it is carrying both inbound and outbound cargo. 

Sunil Nalavade, a businessman from the city said there are many industries in and around Hubballi and the cargo service will help them to send their products in a faster way. Even the cargo service will help the farmers to send perishable items, especially mangos to metro cities as the Dharwad and Haveri districts are known for the best mango production. “However, the concerned service providers should create awareness about the cargo service that can reach more and more people in the north Karnataka,” he said.

