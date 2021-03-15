STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Target for ASHA workers in Mysuru district: Get 10 seniors for COVID-19 vaccination

The move comes at a time when the third phase of vaccination is yet to pick up, especially among senior citizens in villages and hinterlands.

Published: 15th March 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Vaccine

Representational Image. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By Ajith MS
Express News Service

MYSURU: Targets and deadlines are common in the private sector. But now, authorities, in a desperate move to push the vaccination figures, have set a target for ASHA workers, bill collectors, watermen from rural areas and gram sevaks to bring at least 10 senior citizens or those aged above 45 years, with comorbidities, for vaccination by month-end in the district.

The staff has been told that their performances will be monitored regularly by superiors.

The move comes at a time when the third phase of vaccination is yet to pick up, especially among senior citizens in villages and hinterlands, despite the induction of primary health centres along with taluk hospitals as vaccination centres with walk-in facility to get inoculated.

Currently, Mysuru has inoculated 1,879 individuals who are above 45 and have comorbidities while 14,515 above 60 years.

A majority of those vaccinated are from urban areas. However, estimates point out that the district has over 4.5 to 5 lakh people falling in the groups eligible for vaccination dwarfing the current achievement and pace of vaccination.

However, workers are a worried lot. ASHA workers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said already they are burdened with a host of works from a bunch of surveys. "We have to measure the attributes, including their height and waist size and all this have to be entered on the app. Amid such works, how are we supposed to convince people, especially villages?" asked a worker.

They said, their honorarium has already been delayed for over two months, adding to their woes. However, authorities said targets are achievable and pointed out that it is not the duty of ASHA workers alone but others as well.

