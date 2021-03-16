CD gate: Journalist’s wife summoned by SIT

Manju Shettar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the CD-gate, purportedly involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, has reportedly issued a notice to the wife of a journalist, who is suspected to be the mastermind in the incident. The SIT also raided an advertising agency on Monday and seized some incriminating documents.

SIT sources said that the journalist, who was working with a regional news television channel and a resident of Sira taluk in Tumakuru, has been absconding for the last one week. “The transactions in his bank account and other clues have made us suspect that he has played a key role. His wife, who has been summoned to appear before the investigating officer, will be questioned about his activities,” an official said.

IGP Soumendu Mukherjee, who is heading the SIT and is also the Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Bengaluru, told TNIE that SIT has issued notices to several people, but their names cannot be revealed at this stage. Also, many have been questioned, including three to four people on Monday. “Our teams are still searching for some people, including the woman seen in the CD. We cannot reveal who will be arrested and who will be not,” he said.

SIT officials questioned a female friend of the woman seen in the video on Monday, and gathered details about her activities. SIT sources said the friend hails from Goa and was very close to the woman. A senior officer said that a team on Monday raided an ad agency on Crescent Road on suspicion that the video may have been edited there. Several articles, including some gadgets, are said to have been seized during the raid. The raid followed revelations by one of the suspects from Chikkamagaluru, who was questioned on Sunday.

Karnataka State Women Rights Commission Chairperson Pramila Naidu met Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and appealed him to provide protection to the woman, who wants security for her and her family. Pramila told TNIE, “The home minister responded positively. We are also meeting the state police chief and Bengaluru police commissioner to seek information on the status of protection. However, no one from the woman’s side has approached the commission.”