Mercury rising in Ballari, administration warns temperature may scale over 43 degrees this summer

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: Summer months are often challenging for the people of Kalyan Karnataka region and Ballari is known for its soaring summer temperatures during April and May. This year the things may go from bad to worse as the administration warned of higher temperatures surpassing the previous years.

Ballari has recorded 41 degrees in the last few years but this summer it may hover close to 43 degrees or cross that. The prediction is based on the study done by the District Disaster Management Authority of Ballari.

The administration is now expected to release a set of guidelines for citizens to be aware during high temperatures. "The summer temperatures in Ballari peak during mid April and continue till the first showers. But in the last few years there have been notable changes in the rain pattern and summer temperatures. This year the winter was short and mercury started rising three weeks ago. The administration will be taking up awareness programmes for the people to ensure no health hazards are reported during the summer months," said an official.

"Like every summer we have asked people to avoid stepping out between 11 pm and 3 pm, especially for elders and toddlers with their parents. The administration will take decisions of changing the timings of government offices depending on the need. The police department too yet to take a decision on whether there will be concession from wearing the helmets," the official added