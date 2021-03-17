STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anjanadri Hills to turn tourism hotspot

 The famous Anjanadri Hills in Koppal will get a facelift as the tourism department is working on making it a tourism and religious hub. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The famous Anjanadri Hills in Koppal will get a facelift as the tourism department is working on making it a tourism and religious hub. Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar on Tuesday held a meeting with all stakeholders with ministers K S Eshwarappa, B C Patil, Kota Srinivas Poojary and Arvind Limbavalli to develop the hillocks at a cost of Rs 50.18 crore. The master plan for the project has been prepared. The ministers will visit the hillocks on April 16. Yogeshwar said that the department was awaiting the cabinet nod for the detailed project report before laying the foundation stone for the work. 

Yogeshwar said the work will be executed in two phases. In the first phase, drinking water facility, toilets and road development work will be undertaken. The 1km Gangavathi state highway will be widened and improved as it leads to the hillocks. Parking facilities and battery operated vehicles to transport people up the hillocks will be set up. Street lights, a mobile tower and a small hospital for emergency medical services will also be set up. In the second phase, a ropeway, a Yatri Nivas and water sports facility, as it located on the banks of Tungabhadra river, will also be set up. 

Anjanadri Hills have a significant place in Indian mythology. In the Ramayana, the hillocks are said to be the birth place of Lord Anjaneya, after whom it is named. The hillocks are also known as the Kashi of South India as it is here that Lord Rama and his brother Lakshmana met Lord Hanuman. 

In the budget, the Chief Minister had announced Rs 50 crore for the development of the hillocks. Eshwarappa has agreed to sanction Rs 2.68 lakh, the Muzrai department will contribute Rs 1.40 crore, tourism department Rs 50 lakh and another Rs 50 lakh will be given from the handicrafts board for the project, Yogeshwar said. He added that a Sanskrit university and a laser show are also part of the detailed project report. Groundwater in 101 wells in a 100-acre vicinity of the hillocks will also be revived.

