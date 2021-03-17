STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CD gate: Woman’s father claims she was kidnapped in Bengaluru

Kancher also said that his daughter has remained untraced since then.

Published: 17th March 2021 02:58 AM

Resigned Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: While the CD scandal, allegedly involving former Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, has created a furore across the state, the father of the woman seen in the purported CD has lodged a complaint with the APMC police station in Belagavi on Tuesday alleging that she was kidnapped in Bengaluru and was being harassed by a group of unidentified people.

According to a senior police officer, Prakash Nagappa Kancher (54), a resident of an upscale locality in Belagavi city, stated in his complaint that an unidentified group had kidnapped his daughter in Bengaluru on March 2 and was torturing her. 

Kancher also said that his daughter has remained untraced since then. The police have filed a case of kidnap and taken up investigation.Surprisingly, the Belagavi police were unaware that the woman hailed from the posh locality in the city where most of the VIPs and politicians reside. Even as the SIT, formed to investigate into the scandal, is yet to question the woman, the Belagavi police are expected to launch an operation to trace her.  

