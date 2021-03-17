CD gate: Woman’s father claims she was kidnapped in Bengaluru

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: While the CD scandal, allegedly involving former Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, has created a furore across the state, the father of the woman seen in the purported CD has lodged a complaint with the APMC police station in Belagavi on Tuesday alleging that she was kidnapped in Bengaluru and was being harassed by a group of unidentified people.

According to a senior police officer, Prakash Nagappa Kancher (54), a resident of an upscale locality in Belagavi city, stated in his complaint that an unidentified group had kidnapped his daughter in Bengaluru on March 2 and was torturing her.

Kancher also said that his daughter has remained untraced since then. The police have filed a case of kidnap and taken up investigation.Surprisingly, the Belagavi police were unaware that the woman hailed from the posh locality in the city where most of the VIPs and politicians reside. Even as the SIT, formed to investigate into the scandal, is yet to question the woman, the Belagavi police are expected to launch an operation to trace her.

Minister vows to take action against writer

“As his (Bhyrappa’s) works are translated into several languages, including foreign languages, won’t his statement reflect badly on our Ramayana and Mahabharatha epics among foreign readers? He should be booked for insulting religious feelings,” Ramesh insisted.

In his reply, Bommai said, “The Devanahalli Taluk Thigala Association had given a petition on February 21 against Bhyrappa, stating that Draupadi is the deity of Vahnikula Kshatriya community and his statement had hurt their religious sentiments.”

“One, Y Jagadish, a resident of Sampangiram Nagar, has petitioned the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner. Also, the Karnataka State Thigala Government and Professional Employees’ Association has filed a complaint at Siddapura police station on February 27 which has been registered as a non-cognisable report. We will take the action like in the past in similar cases,” Bommai added.