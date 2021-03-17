STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress wants discussion in house, to opt for adjournment motion

Meanwhile, social media handles of Congress and BJP in Karnataka have been engaging in a war over tweets. 

Published: 17th March 2021 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah

Congress leader Siddaramaiah (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition and Congress Legislature Party chief Siddaramaiah is all set to move an adjournment motion against the controversial CD row and ministers approaching court, seeking an injunction.  The Congress hopes to move an adjournment motion demanding a discussion on the matter on the floor of the House, deeming it “insulting” and “defamatory” to Karnataka’s image. The decision to move an adjournment motion comes at a time when Congress MLAs have been rejecting answers from the six ministers who approached the court, and the BJP has been pointing to the alleged involvement of Congress leaders on the issue. 

“The SIT — which is under the State government- cannot be trusted. A High Court judge should probe the matter,” demanded Eshwar Khandre, Working President, KPCC, in the Assembly, while making a speech on the state budget. On Tuesday, Congress legislators — Hoovina Hadagali MLA P T Parameshwar Naik and Varuna MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah refused to pose questions to Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports, Planning, Program Monitoring and Statistics Narayana Gowda, during question hour. Last week, Puttarangashetty had also refused to seek an answer from the minister. 

Congress MLAs have continuously pressed for the matter to be discussed in the House, only to be vehemently countered by BJP legislators. Congress now seeks to move an adjournment motion and demand answers from Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar, Agriculture Minister B C Patil, Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar, Health Minister K Sudhakar, and Urban Development Minister Bhyrathi Basavaraj, who approached the court for a gag order. 

Meanwhile, social media handles of Congress and BJP in Karnataka have been engaging in a war over tweets. “A great leader has alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched to fix him on the issue. Another great woman leader has said she doesn’t know why her name is being dragged into this. What is all this? There can’t be smoke without fire. Congress is being vindictive towards those who deserted it,” said a tweet from the BJP Karnataka handle, attaching article clippings of statements from DK Shivakumar and Laxmi Hebbalkar. In response, the Congress handle posted a video showing BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, alleging that CM B S Yediyurappa’s son and BJP vice-president BY Vijayendra influenced the SIT. 

