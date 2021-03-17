STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MPVL dispatches 6.99 lakh vials of indelible ink to poll-bound states

While the company has sent over 2.7 lakh vials (10 cc vial each) to West Bengal which is seeing a fierce contest between ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP, 83,860 vials to Assam.

Published: 17th March 2021 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Indelible ink that are supplied from MPVL

Indelible ink that are supplied from MPVL. (Photo | EPS)

By Karthik KK
Express News Service

MYSURU: Ahead of the crucial assembly elections in four states and a union territory, the city-based Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited (MPVL), the sole manufacturer and distributor of the indelible ink in the country, have sent over 6.99 lakh vials of indelible ink to the poll-bound states.

While the pitch is all ready for the crucial assembly elections at Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and union territory Puducherry, the state government undertaking company has manufactured over 6.99 lakh vials of indelible ink even during the pandemic days.

After receiving an order from the Election Commission of India, the MPVL which is the only company authorised to manufacture indelible ink in the country swung into action and have dispatched the ink to the respective states.

While the company has sent over 2.7 lakh vials (10 cc vial each) to West Bengal which is seeing a fierce contest between ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP, 83,860 vials to Assam. The company is in the process of dispatching a total of 2.37 lakh vials of indelible ink to Tamil Nadu, 1.02 to Kerala and 6,000 vials to Puducherry which would reach the poll-bound states by Wednesday, says Phaneesh N V, chairman of MPVL.

He said over Rs 11.09 crore (excluding GST) worth ink has been sent to the poll-bound state. When asked if the company faced any hurdle transporting them to other parts of the country considering the pandemic situation, Phaneesh said they did not face any issue as the company itself had made all arrangements as per the order.

Established in 1937 by the Mysuru Wadiyars, the company was taken over by the government declaring it as a public sector undertaking that has been supplying ink during the election not only across the country but even to other countries for elections
 

