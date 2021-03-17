Three plaints against Bhyrappa for ‘hurtful’ remarks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru police have received three petitions seeking action against popular writer SL Bhyrappa for his alleged derogatory statements against Draupadi, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Tuesday.

Congress MLC PR Ramesh, who raised the issue in the Council during Question Hour, demanding legal action against the writer, said Bhyrappa had made a statement at an event in Mysuru on February 21 which was insulting to Draupadi and had hurt the religious feelings of the Thigala community.

Home Minister promises action in Bhyrappa issue

“AS his (Byrappa’s) works are translated into several languages, including foreign languages, won’t his statement reflect badly on our Ramayana and Mahabharatha epics among foreign readers? He should be booked for insulting religious feelings and legal action should be initiated against him,” Ramesh insisted. In his reply, Bommai said, “The Devanahalli Taluk Thigala Association had given a petition on February 21 against Bhyrappa, stating that Draupadi is the deity of Vahnikula Kshatriya community and his statement had insulted had hurt their religious feelings.

They have demanded his arrest and inquiry. One, Y Jagadish, a resident of Sampangiram Nagar, has petitioned the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner. Also, the Karnataka State Thigala Government and Professional Employees’ Association has filed a complaint at Siddapura police station on February 27 which has been registered as a non-cognisable report.” He added that action will be taken like in the past in similar cases.