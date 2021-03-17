STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Zomato row: After delivery boy Kamaraj files FIR, Hitesha Chandranee flees Bengaluru

Kamaraj said he did not hit her, but held his hand against her, when she was allegedly hitting him with slippers, during which her own hand struck her nose.

Instagram beauty influencer Hitesha Chandranee who was assaulted by a Zomato delivery boy (Photo | Instagram screengrabs)

By Manju Shettar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after an FIR was filed against a woman who had accused a food delivery boy of assault, she left the city.

This came to light when police contacted the alleged victim, Hitesha Chandranee, for questioning, after the Zomato delivery boy, Kamaraj, filed a counter-complaint against her on Monday. 

He alleged that it was she who assaulted him with slippers over an argument, reportedly over a delay in delivering her order.

Electronics City police said, “We called Hitesha to appear before the investigating officer for questioning, after Kamaraj filed a case of assault against her. But she said she had left the city and is at her aunt’s house in Maharashtra."

“We have given her time to make her statement once she returns, and the investigation will continue. If she fails to come before police, we will arrest her."

During investigation into the incident on March 9, police found no CCTV footage at the premises in Doddathogur.

Kamaraj said he did not hit her, but held his hand against her, when she was allegedly hitting him with slippers, during which her own hand struck her nose.

She was bleeding just under the bridge of the nose, hurt by her finger ring. But Kamaraj alleged that she made a scene that he had punched her. Police are yet to verify the facts.

Hitesha had posted the incident on social media, accusing Kamaraj of assaulting her. Police then arrested Kamaraj, but later released him on station bail.

However, the incident drew a lot of support for Kamaraj from netizens, who questioned the plight of food delivery boys. When TNIE tried contacting Hitesha and Kamaraj, neither responded.

