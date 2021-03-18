After flak, Wakf Board says no curbs on morning azaan using speakers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After facing flak from the community over its order prohibiting the use of loudspeakers at mosques from 10 pm to 6 am, the Karnataka Wakf Board on Wednesday made it clear that the new directive will not stop morning azaan being called using loudspeakers by complying with the prescribed decibel limits.On March 9, the board issued a circular stating that loudspeakers should not be used from 10 pm to 6 am and loudspeakers can be used during the day by following ambient noise standards as per the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000. The circular also mentioned decibel levels to be maintained.

The move has not gone down well with community leaders, questioning the need for the circular without discussing it with them. “The contents of the circular have been misrepresented. The prohibition on using loudspeakers was misinterpreted as a prohibition for morning azaan, which is not correct, despite clear instructions that loudspeakers shall be used only for azaan, important announcements such as death, the timing of burial, the sighting of the moon, etc,” the board stated in its latest circular issued on Wednesday.

Moulana Maqsood Imran Rashadi, Imam of Jamia Masjid, Bengaluru said there was no need for such a circular (March 9). “They should not have issued that circular as it unnecessarily created confusion among people,” he said, adding that they are aware of the inconvenience caused to people by loudspeakers and are working on a noise control apparatus.

“It is in the last stage of development and it will be circulated to others so that they can adjust the sound according to permissible limits. We care for people and we are doing it on our own and it was not correct to issue such a circular,” he said.Congress MP and State Wakf Board Member Syed Nasir Hussain said Wakf board members discussed it over the phone and they will ask the board to put it on hold till the next meeting.