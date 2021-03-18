STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Cabinet okays transfer of DCC bank officials between taluks

Co-ops Amendment Bill approved, move to have far-reaching impact on these institutions 
 

Published: 18th March 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Cabinet, at its fifth meeting on Wednesday, approved the Karnataka Cooperative Societies Amendment Bill. With this, District Cooperative Central (DCC) bank officials at 5,600 Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) across the State can be transferred from one taluk to another. The far-reaching amendments will have a direct impact on the running of DCC banks across the state. 

The Karnataka Cooperative Societies Amendment Bill 2021 has looked into the issue of cooperative members who passed away within one or two years of appointment and the process to be followed to fill up those posts. The definition of delegates and whether they can be accorded voting powers too have been dealt with, said sources in the cooperation ministry, as Cabinet briefing is not allowed with the bypolls to two Assembly constituencies and a Lok Sabha seat being announced.

In poll-bound Belagavi, the Cabinet okayed a scheme under the Jal Jeevan Mission to supply water to nine villages at a cost of Rs 45 crore. The extension of rates of non-tax revenue of licence renewal fee for cinemas and drive-in cinemas for five years too was approved. This is a correction of an anomaly. Permanent cinemas which usually pay Rs 1.25 lakh as a fee for five years had in an administrative anomaly dating back to 2018  had paid the amount grudgingly every year.

They had fought hard to get it corrected, and it has been done after three years. Chairman of the Film Exhibitors’ Association K V Chandrashekar told TNIE, “It is after nearly three years that we have received this respite. I welcome it. We had paid Rs 1.25 lakh every year, instead of once in five years and the government has finally corrected it.’’ 

The cabinet also okayed an allocation of Rs 153 crore to supply and distribute free textbooks for students studying in government-aided schools from Classes 1 to 10 and students of 74 Adarsha (Model) schools from Classes 6 to 10.

The Cabinet extended the term of special investigation team looking into illegal mining. Also, the consent was given to the Lokayukta to fill up 12 vacancies of senior assistant public prosecutors that were pending. It also allowed tabling of the 32nd annual consolidated report of the Karnataka Lokayukta for 2017-2018 
before both Houses of the Legislature. 

The Cabinet members approved the appointment of Lekadappa Jambigi, who is a District and Session Judge (retired), for the vacant post of Additional Registrar on contract. The upgradation of Ranebennur taluk-level hospital in Haveri district from 50 to 100 beds at a cost of Rs 10.84 crore and procurement of equipment under the Karnataka Transparency Procurement Policy to implement telemedicine services in 1,120 primary health centres and in 2,032 Health Wellness Centres in the state at an estimated cost of about Rs 19 crore too were given the approval.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DCC
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp