HC asks govt to submit details on CEN stations

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the State Government to submit details of the number of cases registered, investigated and chargesheets filed by each of the CEN (Cyber Crime, Economic and Narcotics) police stations in the city.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice MGS Kamal passed the order, after hearing a PIL by advocate Sudha Katwa. The court mentioned that the government will have to decide what the software requirements for each CEN station should be, apart from the required hardware and software supplied to each station.

Also, the court told the government to examine whether the staff available at each CEN station at the moment is adequate, and what facilities are being extended. Pointing out the alleged poor functioning of the eight CEN police stations in Bengaluru, the petitioner had stated that no steps were taken by the authorities, though a representation was submitted to the Chief Secretary, the DG&IGP, and Commissioner of Police.