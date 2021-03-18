STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Setback for BSY as HC allows trial in land case 

This apart, the high court ordered the special court to proceed with the trial in terms of the chargesheet filed by the Lokayukta police in May 2012.

Published: 18th March 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

B S Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major setback to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and former minister Katta Subramanya Naidu, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday set aside an order passed by the Lokayukta Special Court, dismissing a private complaint filed against them with regard to denotification of land acquired by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB). 

This apart, the high court ordered the special court to proceed with the trial in terms of the chargesheet filed by the Lokayukta police in May 2012. As far as the B-report filed by the Lokayukta police in this case with regard to nine other accused, the high court directed the special court follow guidelines issued by the Supreme Court. Justice John Michael Cunha passed the order to that effect on a petition filed by Alam Pasha. 

‘BSY misused his position’ 

The Lokayukta police had filed a chargesheet against them after conducting an investigation based on a private complaint filed by industrialist Alam Pasha. As per the Lokayukta police investigation, Yediyurappa and Naidu, the then industries minister, had denotified around 24 acres of land at Hoovinayakanahalli in Bengaluru North taluk and Makanakuppe village in Nelamangala taluk. Due to this, they have misused their official positions and caused loss to the state’s exchequer by waiving service charges and development fee, the Lokayukta police contended. 

The special court, on July 25, 2016, had dismissed Alam Pasha’s complaint. Pasha approached the high court against this order. Sources said the CM is likely to move the Supreme Court questioning the legality of the high court’s order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
land case  BS Yediyurappa corruption Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp