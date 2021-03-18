Setting up boards, Corporations is policy decision: Karnataka govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government strongly defended the establishment of various corporations/development boards, saying they are purely a matter of its policy decision, where it has exercised its executive power under Article 162 of the Constitution. Filing a statement of objections justifying the establishment of these bodies, as a response to a batch of PILs, the government stated that Rs 100 crore has already been released to Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation, out of the earmarked Rs 500 crore.

Contending that the petitioners have no locus standi to question its policy in the matter, the state government added that establishing the corporations is a conscious welfare policy initiative, which is well within its powers under the provisions of the Constitution.

The State Government also contended that establishing such bodies and administering and financing them are part of the larger macro-policy of the state to promote welfare for all, through focused micro-development initiatives, which are to ensure that the benefits and schemes of the government reach the targeted segments, address issues of access to equal opportunities in availing education, improve access to employment opportunities, and promote economic upward mobility. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice MGS Kamal adjourned the hearing to March 31, 2021.