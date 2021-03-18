Shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ won’t bring prices down: MLC Marithibbegowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shouting slogans like Jai Shri Ram and Jai Hanuman does not bring down prices of essential commodities, commented JDS MLC Marithibbegowda, leading to an uproar in the Council on Wednesday. He said the government is against the poor, farmers and labourers and it was reflected in the budget. During the pandemic, it was farmers and agricultural workers who boosted the economy. “But instead of providing tax waivers to them, the government has waived off tax of `1,075 crore to 31 private companies and `23.95 crore to 10 sugar factories,” he alleged.

The government has failed to give information as to how much money was collected under the CM’s Relief Fund during the pandemic, he said. As he referred to Jai Shri Ram and Jai Hanuman sloganeering at this point, BJP members objected. Leader of the floor and Minister Kota Shrinivas Poojari said the discussion should be limited to the budget.