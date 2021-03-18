STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ won’t bring prices down: MLC Marithibbegowda

Shouting slogans like Jai Shri Ram and Jai Hanuman does not bring down prices of essential commodities, commented JDS MLC Marithibbegowda, leading to an uproar in the Council on Wednesday.

Published: 18th March 2021 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shouting slogans like Jai Shri Ram and Jai Hanuman does not bring down prices of essential commodities, commented JDS MLC Marithibbegowda, leading to an uproar in the Council on Wednesday. He said the government is against the poor, farmers and labourers and it was reflected in the budget. During the pandemic, it was farmers and agricultural workers who boosted the economy. “But instead of providing tax waivers to them, the government has waived off tax of `1,075 crore to 31 private companies and `23.95 crore to 10 sugar factories,” he alleged.

The government has failed to give information as to how much money was collected under the CM’s Relief Fund during the pandemic, he said. As he referred to Jai Shri Ram and Jai Hanuman sloganeering at this point, BJP members objected. Leader of the floor and Minister Kota Shrinivas Poojari said the discussion should be limited to the budget. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jai Shri Ram Marithibbegowda price rise
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp