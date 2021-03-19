STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP core panel meeting to pick bypoll candidates

BJP General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh arrived in Bengaluru on Thursday evening, and got busy meeting party leaders at Kumara Krupa Guesthouse. 

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh arrived in Bengaluru on Thursday evening, and got busy meeting party leaders at Kumara Krupa Guesthouse. He will participate in the BJP’s core committee meeting to decide on candidates for bypolls to Maski and Basavakalyan assembly seats, and Belagavi Lok Sabha seat. BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel, CM BS Yediyurappa and other leaders will take part in the meeting. 

Once the candidates are shortlisted, Singh will carry the names to the Central Election Committee in Delhi to finalise the contestants, who will get the B-Form to contest. Curiously, even the name of Prathapgouda Patil, the man who switched from the Congress to the BJP in Maski, necessitating the election, will have to satisfy the procedure before he is given a ticket, said a party spokesman.    

Arun Singh will also visit the Akhila Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha meeting scheduled to be held this weekend, where RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi and other leaders like Dattatreya Hosbale, Mukunda CR, Manmohan Vaidya, Suresh Soni, Krishna Gopal, V Bhagaiah and others will be present. Joshi’s three-year term has just concluded, and the ABPS will elect his successor on Saturday.Sarkaryavah is an extremely important position in the RSS, and careful preparations are under way to select a suitable successor to Bhaiyyaji Joshi.   

TAGS
Karnataka bypolls BJP
Comments

