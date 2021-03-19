STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Enough of monkeying around, sterilise or just shoot!

The man-animal conflict reached a new level in the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday, with the government planning to control the monkey menace through large-scale sterilisation.

Published: 19th March 2021 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

The government is adopting the Himachal Pradesh model of sterilisation of male monkeys

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The man-animal conflict reached a new level in the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday, with the government planning to control the monkey menace through large-scale sterilisation. If not, a BJP MLA wanted the right to shoot down the offending species for destroying crops, and well, for just being monkeys. BJP MLA from Theerthahalli Araga Jnanendra pointed to the menace of monkeys and other animals across the Malnad region. “Animals come out of the forest and destroy farmers’ crops within a few minutes. Why cannot the forest department keep animals in their vicinity? Compensation is not paid for wild animals destroying crops or killing and injuring humans.

Let the government pay scientific compensation or allow us to shoot these animals,’’ he thundered, and demanded sterilisation of monkeys.Minister Jagadish Shettar, responding to legislators from Malnad on behalf of Forest Minister Aravind Limbavali, said the government was adopting the Himachal Pradesh model of sterilisation, which had been successfully implemented in that state. Shettar said it was a tried-and-tested model, involving sterilisation of male monkeys.

Veterinary doctors have been trained to implement the sterilisation programme, he said. It includes procuring cages to trap monkeys, taking them to veterinary colleges for the sterilisation procedure, keeping them under observation for two or three days, and then releasing them into the forest.

This apart, the government plans to develop a monkey park on the outskirts of Shivamogga city and a rehabilitation centre for monkeys in Sagar forest division in Shivamogga district, for which a sum of Rs 25 lakh had been allotted, he added.Other legislators raised issues of deer, pigs and other animals, and demanded an increase in compensation for destruction of crops, and injuries sustained in conflict situations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
man-animal conflict monkey
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp