Govt mulls conducting KPSC exams online

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the State Government was thinking of conducting the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) exams online. Replying to a question by BJP MLC Pradeep Shettar in the Council, Bommai, on behalf of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, said the KPSC had suspended staff involved in the First Division Assistant (FAD) question paper leak case. “We have discussed with the Staff Selection Commission and are contemplating conducting KPSC exams online, on the lines of other public service commissions and staff selection commission, which hold exams in two-tier, objective multiple options and detailed answers,” Bommai said.

Replying to another question by MLC S Ravi, Bommai said there was a proposal before the government to implement eight-hour shifts for constables and head constables at police stations. “More than 15,000 police staff have been recruited in the past two years, but there are 23,000 more vacancies. We are recruiting and once the vacancies are filled, shift duty will be implemented,” he added.

Meanwhile, Congress MLC UB Venkatesh questioned the status of the service road on Outer Ring Road near PES College in Bengaluru and said that both sides were being used by people for other purposes. Bommai replied that people were dumping debris, and using the road for vehicle repair and other works. “We have cleared the service roads and asphalted them, and have stopped people from using them,” he said. Bommai also said that there were 540 transformers on footpaths in Bengaluru, which will be shifted in a phased manner.