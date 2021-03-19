Man-eating tiger's reign of terror in Coorg finally over as carcass found by forest staff

Prajna G R By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: The elusive tiger in Kodagu, which had claimed three human lives and numerous cattle lives, has been declared dead by the forest department. After a rotting carcass of a tiger was found in Nagarahole tiger reserve limits, forest department officials confirmed it was the same animal they had been hunting for. The carcass of the tiger was burnt by the forest department following a post mortem by officials.

The body of the tiger was retrieved in Lakunda village, which is approximately 14 km from Belluru – the tiger conflict village where the department was conducting combing operations for the past 25 days.

“The skin pattern on the carcass that was found near Nagarahole limits matches the stripe pattern of the identified male tiger in Kodagu that has claimed three human lives,” confirmed CCF Takhat Singh Ranawat. He explained that the carcass has a few pellet shots and added, “Sharpshooters had fired a few gunshots during the tiger capture operation at Belluru on March 8.”

Dr Mujeeb, a veterinary doctor who conducted the post mortem of the tiger, confirmed that the death is suspected to have taken place nearly three days ago. “The male tiger is approximately 12 years old and was found with numerous pellet marks and injuries,” explained Dr Mujeeb.

Meanwhile, farmers are not completely convinced as they stated that the tiger’s identity cannot be matched as the carcass is in a rotting state.

“The carcass is in a decomposing state, so how can they identify that it is the same tiger? Will CCF take responsibility if another human death is reported in the area by a tiger? If another death occurs, will he claim that this is being done by another man-eater tiger?” questioned Manu Somaiah, district president of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, who is leading protests in the districts against the forest department over the delayed operations.

He further demanded that the combing operation across the affected villages be continued by the department and added, “There are nine other tigers and all of them must be captured before they turn man-eaters.”